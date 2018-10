Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani delegation, headed by Milli Majlis Chariman Ogtay Asadov, has left for Uzbekistan to attend Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov's funeral.

Report was told by the parliament's spokesperson Akif Tavakkuloghlu.

He said that the delegation consists of O.Asadov, Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Chairman Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.