​Azerbaijani Defense Minister to visit Pakistan

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov to Pakistan is scheduled on the late November.

Report informs citing diplomatic sources, during his visit, the Defence Minister will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Prime Minister of Pakistan, as well as with other senior officials of the country, with who he will discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan will also host the next meeting of the Commission with Azerbaijan on economic issues in the first quarter of 2015. The exact date of the meeting will be agreed later.