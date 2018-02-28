Azerbaijani citizens can visit 63 countries without visa

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Henley & Partners has published a passport rating that demonstrates the degree of freedom of movement for citizens of different countries.

Report informs, Azerbaijani passport, which took 75th place in this rating, gives the right to visit 63 countries without a visa.

The Russian passport, which took the 45th place, gives the right to visit 114 countries without a visa. Turkey is on the 49th place with a rating of 110 (the number of countries to visit without a visa), Georgia took the 54th place (100 countries), Armenia - 78th place (59 countries), Iran - 98th place (38 countries). Leaders of the world passport rating in 2018 are Japan and Singapore. Citizens of these countries can visit 180 countries without a visa.

German passport, which ranked first since 2014, now allows to visit 179 countries.

Seven countries share the third place in the list: Italy, Finland, Spain, Denmark, France, Sweden and South Korea, residents of which have right to visit 178 countries without a visa.