Azerbaijani and Ukrainian Presidents discuss preparations for Poroshenko's visit to Baku

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today.

Report informs citing website of the Ukrainian President, the meeting has been held in the framework of the World Humanitarian Forum in Istanbul.

During the meeting, preparations for Ukrainian President Poroshenko's visit to Baku were discussed.

Heads of states have agreed to hold a meeting of Azerbaijan-Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation in near future.