Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents have one-on-one meeting

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Turkey has started.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, after the official meeting ceremony has began one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the meeting, along with regional and international issues discussion of the latest situation on the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is under the occupation of Armenians is expected.