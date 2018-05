Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ On a visit to Kars, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, during the meeting, the Heads of states noted the high level of bilateral relations and other issues on the interstate and international agenda.

Ceremony of laying the TANAP pipeline will be held today in Kars, which will deliver Azerbaijani gas to Europe.