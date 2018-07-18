Azerbaijani and Italian FMs met in Baku - UPDATED

© mfa.gov.az

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ At the meeting, the Ministers assessed the official visit of the Italian President H.E Mr. Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan as an indication of high level political dialogue and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, Report informs citing Azerbaijan FM press-service.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the meeting and negotiations between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the Italian President within the framework of his first visit to Azerbaijan would give an important impetus to the promotion of cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy and other spheres.Elmar Mammadyarov touched upon the importance of Italy's focus on the ongoing negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict with a view of Italy’s current status as OSCE Chair-in-Office. E.Mammadyarov said that the whole international community supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders. He stressed that the conflict should be solved on the basis of these principles in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions.Saying that Italy is the key trade partner of Azerbaijan, E.Mammadyarov expressed assurance that the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor will serve to further development of bilateral relations. Enzo Moavero Milanesi shared his impressions about the visit to Azerbaijan and expressed his delight with the personal acquaintance with Azerbaijan. It was stated that along with bilateral relations Italy supports further development of EU-Azerbaijan cooperation.At the meeting Ministers also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.

The meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation of Italy, Enzo Moavero-Milanesi is being held in Baku.

Report informs, during the meeting in the tete-a-tete format, E. Mammadyarov and his Italian colleague will discuss the issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, including cooperation in the field of energy, industry and transport, as well as actual regional issues.

Further, the meeting will continue in an expanded format.

Notably, E. M. Milanesi has arrived in Baku as part of the delegation headed by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.