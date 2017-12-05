Azerbaijani and Georgian foreign ministers exchange letters

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the letter addressed to his counterpart Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that over the past 25 years both sides witnessed remarkable development in all fields of bilateral Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation. He also emphasized that achievements of two countries have contributed to further strengthening of the independence and served prosperity and flourishing of Azerbaijan and Georgia. Adding that the relations between two countries continue to grow increasingly.

Elmar Mammadyarov appreciated Georgia’s consistent and principled position on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

In the letter it was also mentioned: "The importance of bilateral relations based on robust friendly ties that are demonstrated in international arena by mutual support within international institutions".

Elmar Mammadyarov underlined that the continuity of high level relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia not only played an important role for the implementation of joint regional projects but laid foundation for cooperation and development in the region. In this regard it was pointed out that completion of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a vivid demonstration of efficiency of joint strategic policy. Elmar Mammadyarov said that jointly implemented projects serve to boost up prosperity of two nations, as well as prove the importance of region as a transport and trade hub.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze in his letter addressed to Elmar Mammadyarov stressed with gratitude that Georgia and Azerbaijan have built excellent – neighborly relations and strong partnership based on mutual understanding and farsighted vision. In this regard he mentioned that two countries already strengthened ties in all areas of mutual interest and achieved to develop projects of regional significance.

Minister Mikheil Janelidze highlighted that existing relations between two nations and close ties between two countries fully comply with the traditional friendship based on solid historic foundation and shared interests.

Mikheil Janelidze expressed hope for further deepening of strategic partnership and generating more results in the future.

Minister M.Janelidze also expressed his gratitude for fruitful and effective work of MFA’s of Georgia and Azerbaijan for deepening bilateral ties and promoting joint interests in multilateral formats.