Azerbaijani and Georgian citizens evacuated from Nepal - VIDEO

13 Azerbaijani and 4 Georgian citizens were evacuated with plane of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The plane evacuating Azerbaijani and Georgian citizens from natural disasters in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, took off. Report was told by one of the Azerbaijanis in Nepal.

According to the report, 13 Azerbaijani and 4 Georgian citizens were evacuated with plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) sent humanitarian aid to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal on the strong earthquake, by the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. The humanitarian aids sent with Emergency Situations Ministry's "Be-200CS" type aircraft , include a ton of various drugs and medical supplies, a large number of tents, blankets and bottled water.

The video for Report News Agency provided by the UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Mr. Munir Mammadzadeh.

