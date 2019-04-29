Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani and Croatian FMs

Baku has hosted the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Croatia Elmar Mammadyarov and Marija Pejčinović Burić.

According to Report, Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference following the meeting that the parties discussed the main areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, the foundations which were laid by the document on strategic partnership in 2013.

"Croatia's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear. It recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Croatia is also interested in participating in Azerbaijan's energy projects, in particular in the SGC. We also discussed transport and infrastructure issues," Mammadyarov said.