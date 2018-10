Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents will be held on October 16.

Report informs, the meeting will take place in Geneva on the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serj Sargisian will discuss the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the proposal of the co-chairs.