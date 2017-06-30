Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers may meet at informal OSCE meeting

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian plan to meet in July.

Report informs, relevant proposal put forward by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs during recent regional visit.

The foreign ministers of the two countries were offered to meet within the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE in Mauerbakh, Austria on July 11.

The mediators on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are also expected to attend the meeting.

According to the Armenian media, E.Nalbandian confirmed that the meeting of the foreign ministers could take place in the near future.