Azerbaijani Ambassador to US responded to criticism of former head of Freedom House

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US responded to the article of the former head of the organization Freedom House David Kramer criticizing the Azerbaijani authorities after carrying out searches in the Baku office of Radio Liberty.

Report informs, David J. Kramer’s zealous campaign highlights Azerbaijan’s strategic importance and reveals the author’s personal attitude to the country. According to him the latter fact led to a case of strategic blindness,which leads to the rejection of reality. E. Suleymanov noted that Mr. Kramer doesn’t allow facts which are contrary to his anti-Azerbaijani propaganda.

In particular, the ambassador cited the facts, that Leyla Yunus is actually healthy after the checkup by an international team of doctors led by a prominent German physician and also the Radio Liberty’s employees are invited for questioning over the financial mismanagement.

Exaggerating a domestic legal investigation in Azerbaijan as a challenge to America reminds one of Soviet-era campaigns to free oppressed, innocent Communists in the U.S. Having lived in the U.S.S.R., I have to admit that, sadly, decades apart, for ideological misinformation campaigns, methods remain the same, E.Suleymanov noted.