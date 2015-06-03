Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine called back

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on withdrawal of Azerbaijani Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine and GUAM permanent representative of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, Eynulla Madatli.

Report informs, in accordance with the decree, Eynulla Yadulla ogly Madatli called back from the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Ukraine and GUAM permanent representative of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development.