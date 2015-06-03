 Top
    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine called back

    President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant order

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on withdrawal of Azerbaijani Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine and GUAM permanent representative of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, Eynulla Madatli.

    Report informs, in accordance with the decree, Eynulla Yadulla ogly Madatli called back from the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Ukraine and GUAM permanent representative of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development. 

