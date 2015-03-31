Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan commemorated victims of terrorist attacks in Peshawar

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Dashgyn Shikarov together with diplomats from 13 countries accredited in the country, visited Peshawar to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack on a military school in Peshawar.

Report informs referring to the Pakistani media, diplomats met with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak and expressed their condolences.

Governor thanked the diplomat and urged the international community to help the province to overcome the current difficulties.

Attack was carried out on December 16 last year in Peshawar. Nine Taliban militants attacked a military school in Peshawar, killing 156 people, most of which comprised students aged 10 to 18 years. 114 people were injured.