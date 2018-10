Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 12-13, 2016 at the invitation of Ishikawa Governor, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzada paid a working visit to Ishikawa Prefecture.

During the visit, Azerbaijani ambassador has met with Ishikawa Governor Mr. Masanori Tanimoto.

The sides exchanged views in economic, cultural and sports cooperation.