Ambassador to Japan met with Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs

29 July, 2015 18:04

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade met with Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kentaro Sonoura. Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan. According to information a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations discussed at the meeting.