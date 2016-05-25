Azerbaijani ambassador to Japan meets with Mayor of Komatsu city

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Gursel Ismayilzada met with Mr. Shinji Wada, Mayor of Komatsu city, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Report was told in the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Japan, during the meeting bilateral relations, as well as regional cooperation and other issues were discussed.

Both sides noted with pleasure the cargo flights operated by Silk Way West Airlines twice a week directly from Baku to Komatsu.

They stated that it will contribute to the development of the bilateral ties in other spheres.