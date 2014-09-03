 Top
    Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic

    The Ambassador Farid Shafiyev met with President Milos Zeman

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Czech Republic Farid Shafiyev presented the credentials to the president of this country Milos Zeman. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador Farid Shafiyev had a meeting with President Milos Zeman.

    President Milos Zeman stressed the importance of further development of the current relations between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic in the meeting.  

