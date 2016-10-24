Azerbaijani Ambassador presented credentials to President of Malta

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Mammad Ahmadzade, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malta with a residence in Rome, has presented his credentials to the country's president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.

Report informs citing the embassy.

The ambassador M.Ahmadzade noted intensity of development of relations between the two countries in recent years as well as stated that will try for further development of the relations.

Maltese President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca said that her country attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca shared her impressions on Baku visit to attend the 7th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations in April this year as well as on the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during the visit.