Azerbaijani Ambassador: Baku and Moscow daily coordinate joint fight against terrorism

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku and Moscow are working on a daily basis to coordinate joint efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu stated.

"Work on the coordination of joint efforts in fight against terrorism is conducted on a daily basis, we actively work on these processes. We have a very good cooperation between the security services and ministeries of internal affairs. Recently Baku hosted a meeting of heads of the special services and security services of CIS countries”, the ambassador said.

P. Bulbuloglu said that everything that is happening today in the Middle East, as well in Europe and combined with the economic crisis may give the most adverse and unexpected results.

"Each country individually will not sustain the fight against terrorism, especially since terrorism came close to the CIS borders. However, we are skeptical of any treated to unite under the name of the CIS, in this case, this is a perimeter of external borders, and it is important to interact. The interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia, also between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is available. It’s very important to eradicate the causes of terrorism - both the physical, as well moral and ethical. One without the other is impossible", he added.