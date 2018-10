Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov was awarded with medal of TURKSOY, dedicated to the upcoming 25th anniversary of the organization.

Report was told at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan, Secretary General of the organization Dusen Kaseinov handed the medal to the ambassador.

Medal awarded to Rashad Mammadov for contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and TURKSOY.