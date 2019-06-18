Deputy Prime Minister: Azerbaijan will submit second report to the UN on July 15

"Azerbaijan will submit second report on sustainable development to the UN on 15 July," Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov said.

Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov spoke at the XVI Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen held on the topic of "The role of Ombudsmen in achieving Fair Peace and Sustainable Development Goals."

He said that many countries around the world are closely involved in the UN program, which aims to achieve substantial change and renewal of the situation in the world by 2030: "Azerbaijan contributes to the implementation of this program. Azerbaijan will present its second report on sustainable development on 15 July. Only 14 countries of the world will be able to submit the second report. "