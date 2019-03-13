FM: "Azerbaijan will remain strategic partner of Georgia in energy security"

"Azerbaijan and SOCAR will remain Georgia's strategic partner in energy security and major gas supplier in the future," Georgia's Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said.

According to him, official Tbilisi will continue to buy Azerbaijani gas in the future: "Negotiations with Gazprom have only been conducted to sell gas to commercial structures and this is quite a small volume, however, competitive and low prices will be ensured. "

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the Georgian population, power generation and thermal power plants will continue to be supplied with Azerbaijani gas in the future.