Azerbaijan will be represented at celebration of 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented at the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, to be held in Beijing on September 3. Report was told by the Second Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy to China, Rovshan Huseynzade.

According to him, in regard with the event, the Embassy was invited to the celebrations: "It was decided that, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ambassador Latif Gandilov".

The ceremonial parade in honor of the 70th anniversary of the victory will be held in Beijing on September 3. The event will be attended by representatives of 49 countries and the UN Secretary General.

The parade will be attended by about 12 thousand soldiers to show 500 technical units.