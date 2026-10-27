Azerbaijan welcomes the initiative of the United Arab Emirates to nominate Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, as a candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, said in a statement in response to a media inquiry, Report informs.

Hajizada noted that Azerbaijan underscores the importance of a selection process guided by the UN Charter and based on candidates' professional qualifications, diplomatic experience, impartiality and ability to build consensus among Member States.

"We hope that the process will pave the way for an outcome that contributes to a stronger, more effective, and responsive United Nations," he said.