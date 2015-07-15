 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan hails agreement reached between Iran and P5+1

    We believe that this agreement will contribute to the development of peace, security and cooperation in international and regional level

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We hail the agreement reached in regard with the nuclear program through negotiations on the basis of a comprehensive program of activities between the P5 +1 and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

    Report informs, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev stated.

    "We believe that this agreement will contribute to the development of peace, security and cooperation in international and regional level", said H.Hajiyev.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi