Azerbaijan hails agreement reached between Iran and P5+1

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We hail the agreement reached in regard with the nuclear program through negotiations on the basis of a comprehensive program of activities between the P5 +1 and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Report informs, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev stated.

"We believe that this agreement will contribute to the development of peace, security and cooperation in international and regional level", said H.Hajiyev.