Azerbaijan, Ukraine signed bilateral documents

A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Ukraine documents has been held in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Report informs citing AzerTag.
Azerbaijan, Ukraine signed bilateral documentsAzerbaijan, Ukraine signed bilateral documents
https://report.az/storage/news/edf0fc2e2c3c115b854b2f80536868e0/50c4546e-dc72-45c6-9dec-489d722a28d5_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Azerbaijani citizens can travel visa-free to 67 countries 07 January, 2020 / 15:24
- ODIHR opens election observation mission in Azerbaijan 07 January, 2020 / 14:39
- OSCE / ODIHR long-term observer mission arrives in Azerbaijan 07 January, 2020 / 13:36
- Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan to be discussed at PACE Bureau meeting 07 January, 2020 / 13:03
- Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan to open book of condolences 07 January, 2020 / 10:34
- CIS IPA observers to monitor parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan 03 January, 2020 / 12:29
- Albania assumes OSCE presidency 01 January, 2020 / 07:30
- Croatia assumes presidency of European Union Council 01 January, 2020 / 00:00
- Elmar Mammadyarov speaks about new agreement to be signed with EU 30 December, 2019 / 13:29
- UN Secretary General issues message on New Year - VIDEO 30 December, 2019 / 12:42
News DepartmentNews Author