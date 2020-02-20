Azerbaijan, UK to hold dialogue on foreign policy

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/8605a76fc0c37505176a7840857215c4/8d72330c-a147-40c6-bce1-e968f115f82a_292.jpg

This year, the UK and Azerbaijan plan to hold a Ministerial Foreign Policy Dialogue, Baroness Emma Nicholson, the British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, told Report.

"I am really looking forward to my visit at the end of February at which I will be representing the Prime Minister at the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. Later in the year, we plan to hold a Ministerial Foreign Policy Dialogue – we have an important bilateral agenda to discuss, including trade policy, as well as regional issues."