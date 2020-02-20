 Top

Azerbaijan, UK to hold dialogue on foreign policy

Azerbaijan, UK to hold dialogue on foreign policy

© Report

This year, the UK and Azerbaijan plan to hold a Ministerial Foreign Policy Dialogue, Baroness Emma Nicholson, the British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, told Report.

"I am really looking forward to my visit at the end of February at which I will be representing the Prime Minister at the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. Later in the year, we plan to hold a Ministerial Foreign Policy Dialogue – we have an important bilateral agenda to discuss, including trade policy, as well as regional issues."

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!