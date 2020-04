© Report https://report.az/storage/news/c6f26a6a4dee9626f95315d351e058e0/960af40f-adaf-4bc0-9e96-06e960133aaf_292.jpg

This year, Great Britain and Azerbaijan plan to hold a dialogue on foreign policy between the foreign ministries, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp told Report.

"This year, we expect two events in our bilateral relations - a dialogue on foreign policy between the foreign ministries. A date is yet to be set. We also plan to hold a meeting of the Joint Investment Committee in Azerbaijan this fall."