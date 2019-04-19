Azerbaijan to take part in the second One Belt One Road forum in Beijing

Almost 40 leaders of states and governments will take part in the second One Belt One Road forum, to be held in Beijing from 25 to 27 April, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference.

The Chinese Foreign Minister noted that the leaders of Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Mongolia, Philippines, Serbia, Singapore, Tajikistan, Thailand, UAE will come to the forum this year.

According to him, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde and UN Secretary General António Guterres will also attend the forum.

Notably, the first forum One Belt One Road was held in Beijing in May 2017.