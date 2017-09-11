Azerbaijan to host series of events dedicated to 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with South Korea

© Report/ Firi Səlim

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 16-18, a series of events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Azerbaijan will be held.

Report informs, Deputy Ambassador of South Korea Kwon Dong-siok told journalists.

"Performances by Korean masters of arts, organization of exhibitions, fashion shows and sports events are among the events. The events will be organized both in Baku and in other big cities of the country, "the diplomat said.

According to him, the purpose of all events is to familiarize Azerbaijanis with the culture, history and art of South Korea. "These events will serve to raise the level of mutual understanding and relations between our peoples. They will show that we share the same values, " Kwon Dong-siok said.

The diplomat added that on October 23 the embassy plans to hold an event dedicated to refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan with the assistance of the State Committee for Work with Refugees and IDPs.

" Volunteer doctors will arrive to conduct a medical examination of refugees from South Korea", - the deputy ambassador added.