Azerbaijan to develop special program for Indonesian pilgrims

Chairman of the Commission at People's Representative Council of Indonesia Meutya Viada and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Jakarta Jalal Mirzayev have had a meeting. During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of mutual support in the international arena and cooperation in the fields of energy and tourism, Report says, citing the official website of the Indonesian House of Representatives.

The sides also noted that Azerbaijan and Indonesia are ready to provide mutual support to each other on various international platforms and to assist in protecting their interests.

Mirzayev stressed that the government of Azerbaijan is ready to develop a particular program for Indonesian pilgrims who make Umrah (small pilgrimage), to provide them with relevant knowledge and information about the history of Islam.

Viada noted that Indonesia intends to continue developing "important relations" with Azerbaijan in the field of energy.