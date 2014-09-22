Azerbaijan to boycott Euronest PA next session in Yerevan

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will boycott the Fourth Ordinary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly due to take place in the Armenian capital in the first quarter of next year. Report informs, it was notified the “Euronest” by the chairman of the Azerbaijani delegation to Euronest PA Elkhan Suleymanov.

"The Azerbaijani Delegation once again states that it definitely objects to holding Euronest PA plenary sessions, Bureau and committee meetings in Armenia and refuses to attend those sessions and meetings," said in E. Suleymanov’s letter.

Suleymanov, who campaigns on behalf of those affected by the continued Armenian occupation, said it is unthinkable that he, as head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Euronest PA, could visit Yerevan while so many of his countrymen continue to suffer.

"The Armenian occupation created one million displaced persons and their suffering will only end when this occupation ends," he said.

The Parliamentary Assembly "Euronest" was founded in May 2011 in Brussels. It is composed of parliamentaries of the Eastern Partnership countries and the EU.