Azerbaijan to allocate a million dollars to help countries affected by Ebola virus

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani government intends to allocate a million dollars to the restore the economy of the countries affected by Ebola virus.

Report informs, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN, Yashar Aliyev said in an interview with UN Radio.

The international conference held at the UN building on the collection of funds for the Ebola affected countries ended. During the conference, a high-level meeting was held with the participation of the UN Secretary General, as well as the Presidetns of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

As a result of the conference, the countries pledged to pay for the restoration of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in the amount of five billion dollars.