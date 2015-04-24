Azerbaijan submitted candidates for post of judge on European Court of Human Rights

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Candidates nominated for the post of judge that will represent Azerbaijan at European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) have been announced. Report was told in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Azerbaijan submitted three candidates for the post of judge that will represent the country.

Cndidates are: Aygun Abdullayeva, Vusala Bakhishova and Chingiz Asgarov.

Aygun Abdullayeva, born in 1967 - judge of the Court of Appeal.

Vusala Bakhishova, born in 1979 - judge of the Administrative and Economic Court judge No. 1.

Chingiz Asgarov, born in 1973 - head of the Department of Law Enforcement Agencies at Presidential Administration and since 2003, the permanent representative of the European Court of Human Rights.