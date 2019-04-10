Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Iran

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has sent humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran on behalf of the Azerbaijani Government due to the natural disaster in this country caused by intensive rainfalls.

Report informs that humanitarian aid allocated by the Ministry of Emergency Situations on April 10 was sent to Iran from the Civil Defense Regiment of Civil Defense Troops of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Lieutenant General Faig Taghizadeh told reporters that humanitarian aid worth AZN 950,000 includes 166 kichen sets, 3000 bedding sets, 75 tents, 150 different types of water pump, 5 items of 4-meter rubber boat, 140 sets of uniforms, 320 rescue clothes and 200 life-jackets, two excavators from Caterpillar and two Komatsu brands .

Notably, the natural disaster caused human casualties and destruction and the infrastructure was seriously damaged in Iran.