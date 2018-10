© AFP

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government is sending humanitarian aid to people suffering from mass violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Report informs, humanitarian aid being delivered through the SilkWay airline to Bangladesh, where the Rohingya Muslims have temporarily settled.

The humanitarian aid includes daily necessities and food.