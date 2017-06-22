Azerbaijan sends aid to four countries facing threat of famine

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has sent aid to four countries facing threat of famine.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA), the ministry's Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) has sent 50,000 US dollars aid through the United Nations, to the people suffering from food shortages in Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan and the northeastern part of Nigeria due to humanitarian crisis.

The assistance provided by Azerbaijan was implemented on the request of UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The UN Secretary-General's request stresses importance of urgent and targeted humanitarian action coordinated with the mentioned countries in order to support more than 20 million people facing threat of famine, especially children and women and eliminate the humanitarian crisis as well as assistance has been requested.

The MFA says that sustainable economic growth has allowed Azerbaijan to actively support international development, in addition to focusing on its national development strategy. Azerbaijan supports international humanitarian assistance and sustainable development projects through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AIDA and other organizations.

The election of Azerbaijan as a member to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for 2017-2019 creates additional opportunities to play a more active role in discussions on sustainable development and contribute to international development.