Azerbaijan's youth policy highlighted at UN General Assembly High-Level Event

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani deputy minister of youth and sport Intigam Babayev has highlighted the country`s youth policy at the High-Level Event of the UN General Assembly marking the 20th Anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth in New York.

Report informs, I.Babayev drew the audience`s attention to the Azerbaijani government’s efforts to ensure development of youth, and also spoke of the first Global Forum on Youth Policy that took place in Baku last October.

In opening remarks, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the year 2015 represented an opportunity for transformation, telling the young people gathered in the General Assembly Hall that “you are in the driving seat of this change”. “Today’s young people were the first generation that could end poverty, and the last that could act to avoid the worst effects of climate change.”

The UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, Ahmad Alhendawi said the World Programme of Action was a milestone in articulating a vision for development and remained among the most important internationally agreed paths to a better future.

The World Programme of Action for Youth, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1995, provides a policy framework and practical guidelines for national action and international support to improve the situation of young people around the world.