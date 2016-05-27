 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's Republic Day marked in Kuwait

    Addressing the event, Ambassador Elkhan Gahraman spoke of the history of the holiday

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Kuwait has organized a reception celebrating the anniversary of the national holiday, Republic Day.

    Report was told in the Embassy, addressing the event, Ambassador Elkhan Gahraman spoke of the history of the holiday, as well as highlighted the ongoing development in Azerbaijan in political, economic, cultural and tourism fields.

    He also provided an insight into the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    The event also featured a photo exhibition depicting Azerbaijan`s ancient history, rich culture, architectural monuments and tourism opportunities.

    The reception was attended by high ranking Kuwaiti officials, MPs, public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps, journalists, as well as Azerbaijanis living in the country.

    The Ambassador then was interviewed by local media.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi