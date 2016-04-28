Azerbaijan’s record will face scrutiny by the UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s record on tackling racial discrimination will face scrutiny by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) on 3 and 4 May in meetings that will be webcast live.

Report was told in the UN Office to Baku, the meeting will be held on May 3-4 in Geneva.

Azerbaijan is one of the 177 states that have ratified the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and so is reviewed regularly by the Committee of 18 international independent experts.

Among the possible issues for discussion between CERD members and a delegation from the Azerbaijan Government are racial discrimination and hate speech, including against ethnic minorities, legal framework to prohibit racial discrimination, information and data on enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights by various ethnic groups and by displaced persons and refugees, including restitution of property, dialogue with minority groups, asylum law, protection against refoulement, measures to reduce and prevent statelessness.



