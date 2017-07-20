Azerbaijani MFA: Issue of Eastern Jerusalem should be in spotlight of international community

© Report.az

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will continue to support the efforts of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Report informs, Ambassador-at-large of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Shahin Abdullayev said it at the international conference on the Jerusalem problem in Baku.

“The issue of Eastern Jerusalem should be in the spotlight of the international community in order for peace to be restored in the Middle East,” Shahin Abdullayev noted.

He highlighted the importance of the resolution of the issue of Eastern Jerusalem’s status, as well as the issue of Haram-al-Sharif (the Temple Mount).

The Ambassador-at-large emphasized that Azerbaijan has good relations with both Israel and the state of Palestine. Azerbaijan is trying by all means to assist in the resolution of the conflict and always openly states its stance on this issue.”

Shahin Abdullayev recalled that Azerbaijan is a country that also suffers from occupation.

“Reaching the settlement of the issue on the basis of the two state principle for the two people is the only acceptable solution in order to restore the rights of the Palestinians,” said UN Secretary-General Assistant for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenča. The current deadlock in the negotiation process and expansion of the construction of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories enlarges the abyss between the two countries,” he underlined.

“Besides, the Palestinians still have to hope for humanitarian help. The UN will continue to make efforts for the conflict settlement. We will be able to take a step ahead for the resolution of the existing conflict only by acting together,” Jenča stated.