Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister receives head of Italian delegation to OSCE PA

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Paolo Grimoldi, head of the Italian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Deputy Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament, Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Noting that this is his first visit to Baku Paolo Grimoldi shared his impressions about Azerbaijan and expressed satisfaction with the meetings held within the visit.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy in political, economic, tourism and other spheres. In particular it was mentioned that, the energy cooperation will give a new impetus to the development of existing relations between the two countries. The importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in the development of bilateral relations was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.