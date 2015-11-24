Azerbaijan`s FM meets US Deputy Assistant Secretary in Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink, Report informs.

Mr. Mammadyarov highlighted the country`s successful cooperation with the US in the fields of energy, fight against the terrorism, regional security after gaining the independence of Azerbaijan.

He stressed the importance of evaluating the current opportunities for further deepening bilateral ties.

"Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with the US," said the Minister stressing the importance of discussions of all issues in dialogue and mutual respect.

On Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mr. Mammadyarov emphasized the significance of increasing the efforts by the US with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group over the settlement of the conflict.

Bridget Brink said US attached importance to relations with Azerbaijan. She highlighted her meetings held in Baku,

Bridget Brink also met Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov.

Mr. Khalafov highlighted the assistance of meetings to cementing the bilateral ties, saying, national leader Heydar Aliyev`s visit to US in 1997 strengthened these bonds even further.

"Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the US in the region," said the Deputy FM noted there were wide opportunities for cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economy, investment making, culture, education, implementation of energy projects.

On cooperation in trade area, Mr. Khalafov said the representatives of US companies participating in the recent Azerbaijan-US business meeting were interested in the investment making in non-oil field.

Bridget Brink said they applauded assistance of Azerbaijan to US peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan and fighting against the terrorism.