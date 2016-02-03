Azerbaijan`s FM meets Greek counterpart

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias.

Report informs, following the meeting, the ministers held a press conference.

Mr. Mammadyarov highlighted the existence of beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece. The Minister also said they discussed bilateral and regional cooperation.

Mammadyarov said the discussions also focused on issues related to bonds within the European Union and cooperation in the field of energy.