Azerbaijan's first lady Mehriban Aliyeva meets with President of Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s first lady, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has met with a French delegation led by President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, member of the National Assembly Jean-Francois Mancel, Report informs.

Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her confidence that the French delegation`s visit was successful. “I am happy that you watched the Formula 1 race which was held in Azerbaijan for the first time,” said the first lady. Mehriban Aliyeva thanked Jean-Francois Mancel for an increase in the number of members of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France.

The first lady said there were first time visitors in the French delegation, expressing hope that those who become familiar with the country would contribute to strengthening Azerbaijani-French ties.

The president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation hailed the development of relations between the two countries in all fields, particularly in political, economic and inter-parliamentary areas. She also highlighted humanitarian ties, and said a French lyceum was inaugurated in the country a year ago. Mehriban Aliyeva said an Azerbaijan-French University is expected to open this year. “I am sure that joint efforts in humanitarian field will bring our peoples closer to each other,” Mehriban Aliyeva said.

Jean-Francois Mancel praised high-level organization of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku, saying Azerbaijan had a rich experience in arranging such international events.

Mehriban Aliyeva was presented with a keepsake on behalf of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France.