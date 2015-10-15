​Azerbaijan's First lady meets with U.S. Ambassador

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva met with Ambassador of the United States Robert F.Cekuta on October 15.

Report informs, having welcomed the guests at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva spoke about the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.

Large projects in the region implemented by Azerbaijan was also stressed.

Director of the United States Agency for International Development Mission Michaela Meredith, who was also at the meeting, highlighted, that new projects in the region were of great importance both for region and Europe.