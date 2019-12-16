Azerbaijan retains positions among world's powerful countries

Azerbaijan is among top-50 most powerful countries of the world, Report informs, citing the publication of U.S. News, prepared by the analysts of BAV Group and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Azerbaijan took the 45th place in this ranking without changing its position compared to the previous year.

The United States leads the top-5 and is followed by Russia, China and Germany. Great Britain is fifth.

Iran is 13th and Turkey is 16th.

Georgia and Armenia are not listed.

The ranking took into account a number of factors: economy, military power, political influence, leadering positions in the world, as well as membership and participation in international alliances.

The list included 80 countries.